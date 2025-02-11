PCB adds replacement for Haris Rauf for tri-nation ODI series, drops update on Champions Trophy participation

Follow us on Image Source : AP Haris Rauf.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has added a replacement for Haris Rauf for the ongoing tri-nation ODI series between Pakistan, New Zealand and South Africa. The PCB has also issued an update on his participation in the Champions Trophy 2025.

The PCB had earlier issued a statement, revealing that Rauf had 'sustained a muscular sprain in the lower chest wall region during Saturday’s match against New Zealand.' The Board confirmed that his injury is not serious, however, it confirmed that the speedster will not feature in Pakistan's clash against South Africa on February 12.

The Board has now added left-arm speedster Akif Javed to the squad for the tri-series in place of Rauf, who will miss the clash against South Africa and also the final if Pakistan qualify for it.

"Left-arm fast bowler Akif Javed has been called up as a replacement for Haris Rauf in the tri-nation ODI series. Haris has been advised to rest after sustaining a muscular sprain in the lower chest wall during Saturday’s match against New Zealand," PCB said in a statement.

Haris is expected to be fit for the Champions Trophy

The PCB has reiterated that Haris is expected to get fit in time to feature for Pakistan's opening clash against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy. "The replacement is only for the tri-nation ODI series, as Haris Rauf is expected to be fully fit and available for selection for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Pakistan will face New Zealand in Karachi on 19 February, India in Dubai on 23 February, and Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on 27 February," the Board further added.

The speedster picked up an injury first in the first innings when Pakistan were bowling. He sent in 6.2 overs and left the field in the middle of his spell. The Pakistan Cricket Board had revealed the speedster complained of "sharp pain in the left side of the chest and abdomen muscles". It was later confirmed that he had a "low-grade side strain". The speedster didn't come out to bat as well.

The Pakistan Board later confirmed that the speedster took MRI and X-ray scans, which confirmed he had a muscular sprain in the lower chest wall.