PC vs SEC, SA20 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Pretoria Capitals with a defeat in a game that they should have won and a washed-out clash against Durban's Super Giants in two matches so far, haven't had the ideal start to the 2025 edition of the SA20. Yes, the Capitals await their two experienced seamers Anrich Nortje and Wayne Parnell, who are on the heels of getting fully match-fit but in their campaign opener after the position they were in (154/0 in 12 overs), they should have won and they will be up against the wounded defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

The Eastern Cape haven't got much from their opening pair and that will be a key area the reigning champs would want to improve as the games are coming thick and fast and nil-three in the first three games might put their campaign in jeopardy quite early on. Captain Aiden Markram striking form will be good news for the Eastern Cape from their last game but need a collective effort to get their campaign going.

The Sunrisers will be aware that if Nortje or Parnell aren't available, the Capitals' bowling will be vulnerable and can put them under pressure with the bat. The Capitals, on the other hand, will need their middle order to support their blitzy openers, who had Durban's neck under their foot until a wicket fell and it all came downhill for them. The likes of Liam Livingstone, skipper Rilee Rossouw and Kyle Verreyne need to pull their weight in the middle order to get past the Sunrisers and get a first win on the board.

My Dream11 team for SA20 2025 Match No 7, PC vs SEC

Will Jacks, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (vc), Rilee Rossouw, Zak Crawley, Aiden Markram, Liam Livingstone, Senuran Muthusamy, Migael Pretorius, Liam Dawson, Ottneil Baartman (c), Richard Gleeson

Probable Playing XIs

Pretoria Capitals: Will Jacks, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rilee Rossouw(c), Kyle Verreynne(w), Liam Livingstone, Marques Ackerman, James Neesham, Senuran Muthusamy, Migael Pretorius, Eathan Bosch, Daryn Dupavillon

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Jordan Hermann, Zak Crawley, Tom Abell, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs(w), Marco Jansen, David Bedingham, Liam Dawson, Simon Harmer, Richard Gleeson, Ottneil Baartman