PBKS vs RCB: Pitch Report to Records - Everything to know about Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

Punjab Kings will host the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 27th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Mohali. Before all the action begins, here is everything you need to know about the venue of the match - Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali.

​Pitch Report - PBKS vs RCB

The PCA Stadium in Mohali is pretty decent for batting with bowlers also likely to have something in the pitch early on. The dimensions of the ground are decent as well even as the average score is around 175 runs in the IPL matches.

Will Toss Matter?

With this being an afternoon match, batting second could be beneficial as the ball might come onto the bat slowly with conditions expected to get better for batting later. In nine T20 matches played at the venue, five have been won by sides batting first.

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium T20 records - The Numbers Game

Basic T20I Stats

Total matches: 9

Matches won batting first: 5

Matches won bowling first: 4

Average T20I Stats

Average 1st Innings scores: 168

Average 2nd Innings scores: 152

Score Stats for T20 matches

Highest total recorded - 211/4 (19.1 Ov) by IND vs SL

Highest score chased - 211/4 (19.1 Ov) by IND vs SL

Lowest score defended - 114/8 (20 Ov) by WIW vs INDW

Full Squads -

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Anuj Rawat, David Willey, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Manoj Bhandage, Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen, Siddarth Kaul, Sonu Yadav, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Short (replacement), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Gurnoor Singh Brar (replacement), Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh.

