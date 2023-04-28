Friday, April 28, 2023
     
PBKS vs LSG: Lucknow Super Giants crush Punjab Kings in batting paradise in Mohali

PBKS vs LSG: Lucknow registered a cakewalk win over Punjab in 38th match of IPL 2023. LSG have 5 wins in 8 games now.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik New Delhi Published on: April 28, 2023 23:43 IST
Lucknow defeat Punjab
Image Source : PTI Lucknow defeat Punjab

PBKS vs LSG: Lucknow Super Giants crushed Punjab Kings in the 38th match of IPL 2023. KL Rahul's LSG defeated Shikhar Dhawan's PBKS by a huge margin of 56 runs on a batting bonanza of IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. LSG scored 257 in their first innings and wrapped PBKS for 201 to clinch their fifth win of the season.

Batting first LSG registered the second highest total in IPL history as their batters destroyed the PBKS bowling line up. The likes of Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Kyle Mayers and Ayush Badoni proved out to be destoyers as LSG were helped by contributions from top and midde. Their bowlers were good too as they bowled PBKS out for 201 in 19.5 overs.

More to follow...

