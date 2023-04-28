PBKS vs LSG: Lucknow Super Giants crush Punjab Kings in batting paradise in Mohali

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Lucknow defeat Punjab

PBKS vs LSG: Lucknow Super Giants crushed Punjab Kings in the 38th match of IPL 2023. KL Rahul's LSG defeated Shikhar Dhawan's PBKS by a huge margin of 56 runs on a batting bonanza of IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. LSG scored 257 in their first innings and wrapped PBKS for 201 to clinch their fifth win of the season.

Batting first LSG registered the second highest total in IPL history as their batters destroyed the PBKS bowling line up. The likes of Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Kyle Mayers and Ayush Badoni proved out to be destoyers as LSG were helped by contributions from top and midde. Their bowlers were good too as they bowled PBKS out for 201 in 19.5 overs.

