Pat Cummins, Travis Head help Australia steamroll India to keep undefeated pink-ball streak in Adelaide intact

A magnificent performance by Travis Head and Pat Cummins helped Australia hammer India by 10 wickets on day three of the second Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Sunday (December 8).

The convincing win by Australia has helped them keep their undefeated streak in pink-ball Tests at the Adelaide Oval intact. Pat Cummins was the wrecker-in-chief for Australia in the second innings as he finished with figures of 5/57 in 14 overs. Notably, Australia have won all eight of their pink-ball Tests in Adelaide.

Cummins dismissed KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy to complete his five-for. Cummins was well supported by Scott Boland and Mitchell Starc in the second innings.

While Boland finished with figures of 3/51, Starc registered figures of 2/60 in the second innings of the Test match.

Resuming their innings after their overnight score of 128 for the loss of five wickets, India lost their wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant instantly.

Pant was nicked off by Starc and wicketkeeper Alex Carey accepted the catch gleefully. Nitish Kumar Reddy was the highest scorer for India with the bat again in the second innings as he scored 42 off 47 balls.

Nitish fought hard for India as he counterattacked and struck a few boundaries. But his counterattacking knock came to an end eventually as he fell to a short ball from Cummins.

Mohammed Siraj was the last wicket to fall for India but not before they took an 18-run lead and avoided an innings defeat.

In reply, the Aussie openers Usman Khawaja and Nathan McSweeney saw the new ball without any damage. Australia scaled the 19-run target in the fourth over. The scoreline of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy is now 1-1.

The two teams will now meet each other in the third Test of the series at The Gabba in Brisbane. The match will start on December 14.