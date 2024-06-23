Pat Cummins registers all-time T20 World Cup record with hat-trick in second consecutive match | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Pat Cummins celebrates with Mitchell Marsh.

Pat Cummins scripted history during Australia's Super Eight clash against Afghanistan as he dismissed Rashid Khan, Karim Janat and Gulbadin Naib to bag his second T20 World Cup hat-trick. The feat has helped Cummins become the first player in cricketing history to claim two T20 World Cup hat-tricks.

Cummins dismissed the Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan on the last delivery of the 18th over. The right-arm pacer bowled slightly short of a good-length delivery with pace off and Rashid ended up hitting it straight to the long-on fielder. The ODI and the Test skipper was brought back by Mitchell Marsh to bowl the final over of Afghanistan's innings and Cummins did the unthinkable.

Cummins took pace off the ball again and deceived Karim Janat. Janat miscued his shot and holed out at wide long-on to give Cummins a sniff and it was enough for him. The 31-year-old pacer adjusted his length slightly and it saw Gulbadin Naib pick the sweeper on the leg side.

Gulbadin's dismissal helped Cummins become the first player to claim two T20 World Cup hat-tricks for Australia and the first to achieve hat-tricks in two consecutive T20Is.

Watch Pat Cummins' hat-trick against Afghanistan:

Notably, Cummins had equalled Brett Lee by taking his first-ever T20 World Cup hat-trick in Australia's previous Super Eight clash against Bangladesh. Lee had also claimed a hat-trick against Bangladesh during the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup in 2007 in South Africa.

Players to claim a T20 World Cup hat-trick