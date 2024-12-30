Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon equals R Ashwin's major WTC record during Boxing Day Test win

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Nathan Lyon and Pat Cummins took 5 wickets combined in 2nd innings of the Melbourne Test

Australia recorded a dominant 184-run win in the crucial fourth Test match against India on Monday. The hosts produced a brilliant all-round performance against the Rohit Sharma-led Indian side at Melbourne Cricket Ground with bowlers Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon entering history books.

Cummins led by example as he scored 90 runs and picked 6 wickets across two innings in the Boxing Day Test. Cummins clinched the Player of the Match award as he picked up three big wickets in the second innings. Nathan Lyon also claimed two wickets to join Cummins in a major World Test Championship record.

Cummins and Lyon equalled the recently retired Ravichandran Ashwin's record for most wickets in WTC history and will target to surpass the Indian legend in the next Test in Sydney starting on January 3. The trio has taken 195 wickets each and are part of only five bowlers to take over 150 wickets since the inception of WTC in 2019.

Most wickets in WTC history

Ravichandran Ashwin - 195 wickets in 78 innings Pat Cummins - 195 wickets in 86 innings Nathan Lyon - 195 wickets in 84 innings Mitchell Starc - 162 wickets in 81 innings Jasprit Bumrah - 154 wickets in 65 innings

Pat Cummins highlights Steve Smith's contribution

Meanwhile, Pat Cummins credited Stev Smith for his brilliant century proving crucial in Australia's huge win in Melbourne. Smith top-scored with 140 runs off just 197 balls in the first innings and took two crucial catches in the second innings.

"Amazing innings from Steve, winning the toss, it wasn't easy on the first day, to get up to high 400s was terrific," Pat Cummins said in the post-match presentation. "Smith just showed how to bat on that wicket. He was brilliant, and some handy catches, sometimes that goes unnoticed in the slips. Very happy change room, we'll savour this for a little bit before we get to Sydney."