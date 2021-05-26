Pat Cummins includes Virat Kohli in his Test XI, picks two other stars from 'Fab-four'

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India skipper Virat Kohli

Australia and Kolkata Knight Riders tearaway pacer Pat Cummins on Wednesday picked multiple names including Virat Kohli to prepare a list of toughest batsmen he has bowled to. Cummins, who was last seen in action during the recently-suspended IPL 2021, conducted a Question & Answer session on his YouTube channel where he opened up about several things.

Cummins, who has featured in 34 Test matches for and has plucked 164 wickets, said he enjoyed on-field 'challenges' against players like Joe Root, Virat Kohli, Babar Azam, AB de Villiers, and Kane Williamson.

“These are the best in the world and are the obvious ones as they don’t have any weaknesses. Each team has a couple of batters that are toughest to bowl to, but you want to face those challenges as it is most rewarding,” Cummins said.

“You talk about Joe Root and Ben Stokes from England. Then obviously, Pujara and Virat [Kohli] from India. You have got Kane Williamson and Babar Azam. In South Africa, there was AB de Villiers and Faf [du Plessis] is there. Every team has a couple of guys who are the prized wickets,” he added.

When asked to pick three batsmen in his Playing XI, Cummins went with New Zealand skipper Williamson, ex-Aussie captain Smith, and Kohli. "I would probably have Kane Williamson at No.3, Steve Smith at No.4, maybe Kohli at No.5. In any order, but I would have those three," said the Aussie quick.

Though the 28-year-old speedsters didn't pick a side for the much-awaited WTC final between India and New Zealand, he predicted English conditions being favourable to the Kiwis.

"We have seen both teams not having played Test matches for a couple of months. So, it is a one-off. Anything can happen. I will sit on the fence.

"But if I say anything, the conditions should probably suit New Zealand more than India," said Cummins, who is currently quarantining in his hotel room in Sydney.