IPL 2020: Pat Cummins' maiden T20 fifty takes KKR to respectable 148 vs Mumbai Indians

Image Source : IPLT20.COM KKR's Pat Cummins (left) raises his bat after scoring his IPL fifty against Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Pat Cummins proved why he deserves the expensive price tag at the IPL 2020 auction as he chipped in with a 35-ball 50 to take Kolkata Knight Riders to 148/5 after KKR top-order collapsed within the first 10 overs.

Batting first, KKR saw a half of the side back in the pavilion as early as 11th over with just 61 runs on the board.

It all came down to new skipper Eoin Morgan and Pat Cummins to ensure KKR innings revival and the duo was right on the money for the job.

The duo took the next six overs to take KKR past the 100-mark and aptly paced the innings in the death overs to take KKR to fighting 148.

Cummins was the initial aggressor of the stand; hitting 35 runs when the 50 partnership came up in the 18th over. The Aussie all-rounder shot three boundaries and a six while Morgan held on to the other end.

However, the run didn’t exactly come until the last two overs when the duo shot 35 runs to take KKR to respectable 148/5, Cummins completing his half-century in the due process while Morgan remained not out at 39 off 29.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage