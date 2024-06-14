Pat Cummins denies possibility of Australia manipulating England's exit from T20 World Cup 2024

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Pat Cummins celebrates wicket with his team

Pat Cummins has cleared that Australia would never have contemplated manipulating net run-rate to knock defending champions England out of the T20 World Cup. He also believed that any such tactics would've been against the spirit of the game. In fact, even the rules are such that the ICC will ban skipper Mitchell Marsh for two matches if Australia indeed manipulate the NRR.

Meanwhile, the NRR equation is no more needed now after England thrashed Oman with 101 balls in hand to boost their net run-rate from -1.8 to +3.08. Scotland will now have no option but to beat Australia in their final league stage game to qualify for the Super 8 round. On the other hand, England are set to face Namibia in their last group stage encounter on June 15 in Antigua at the same venue where they skittled Oman for just 47 runs.

Cummins opened up on Hazlewood's comments before the match between England and Oman and cleared that even the latter felt that his comments were taken out of context. "I think when you go out and play you are trying your best every time and if you are not, that's probably against the spirit of cricket. Haven't really thought too deeply because it's never really popped up.

"I was speaking to Joshy, who had a bit of a joke about it the other day, and think it got taken a little bit out of context. We'll go there and just try and play Scotland who have had a really good tournament so far and will be tough. It's [net run rate] something you kind of discuss as one of the quirks of the set-up but in terms of does it change the way we play, absolutely not," Cummins said.

However, with Super 8 qualification already confirmed, Australia are likely to rest their key players for the Scotland and Cameron Green, Josh Inglis and Ashton Agar who are yet to play might be included in the playing XI. Australia and Scotland are scheduled to lock horns on June 16 in St Lucia.