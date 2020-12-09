Parthiv Patel mentions Sourav Ganguly in retirement announcement, thanks him for 'showing immense faith'

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel wrote that he is "especially indebted" to Sourav Ganguly for showing faith in him.

Parthiv Patel announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Wednesday. He took to Twitter to announce his decision to retire and posted a heartfelt note, thanking the BCCI, Gujarat Cricket Association, fellow teammates, family and friends who supported him throughout his career.

In the announcement, Patel also mentions 'Dada' (Sourav Ganguly), who was his first international captain.

It was under Ganguly's captaincy when Parthiv Patel made his debut in international cricket in 2002. Patel became the youngest wicketkeeper to play Test cricket (at the age of 17 years and 152 days).

The former Indian cricketer wrote, "I'm thankful to all the captains I have played under. I'm especially indebted to Dada, my first captain, who showed immense faith in me."

Parthiv Patel replaced Ajay Ratra in the Indian team at the time of his arrival.

In his debut Test, Patel played an important role with the bat as he held one end during the final day of the innings, facing 60 deliveries for an unbeaten 19 and saved India from defeat.

Patel also made his ODI debut under Sourav Ganguly in 2003. The wicketkeeper-batsman was also a part of the the World Cup squad in the same year, but didn't feature in a single game.