Pakistan vs South Africa Live: When and where to watch PAK vs SA ODI series live on TV and streaming in India? International cricket will return to Faisalabad after 17 long years, with Pakistan set to take on South Africa in a three-match ODI series at the Iqbal Stadium, starting November 4. The series will mark as the maiden assignment for Shaheen Afridi as the new ODI captain of Pakistan.

Lahore:

Pakistan will be up against South Africa in a three-match ODI series, set to kick off on Tuesday, November 4. International cricket returns to Faisalabad after 17 long years, with the last game taking place back in 2008; hence, there will be some uncertainty regarding the nature of the surfaces. Pakistan will be keen to begin their work for the Cricket World Cup two years from now, after a disappointing Champions Trophy at home earlier this year and will have a new captain leading the side in Shaheen Afridi, hopefully until the marquee event in 2027.

Afridi has had prior experience leading the Pakistan side in the T20Is, but it was cut short after just one series. Afridi replaces Mohammad Rizwan, who had a good start to his captaincy career for Pakistan, but after the loss of form and the winless campaign in the Champions Trophy, the writing was on the wall. For South Africa, Matthew Breetzke, after having played just six ODIs, has been called upon to lead the side in the absence of several regulars and the spotlight will be on Quinton de Kock again, who makes his return to the format for the first time since the World Cup 2023 semi-final against Australia.

When and where to watch the PAK vs SA ODI series live on TV and OTT in India?

The three-match ODI series between Pakistan and South Africa will kick off at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on Tuesday, November 4, at 3:30 PM IST. The remaining matches are scheduled for November 6 and 8, all at the same venue. Unfortunately, the PAK vs SA ODI series will not have a live broadcast on TV in India; however, all three matches can be live-streamed on the Sports TV YouTube channel.

Squads

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Hussain Talat, Salman Agha, Hasan Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi(c), Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah Khan

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Tony de Zorzi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Matthew Breetzke(c), Donovan Ferreira, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Sinethemba Qeshile, George Linde, Bjorn Fortuin, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, Nqabayomzi Peter