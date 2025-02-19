PAK vs NZ live score, Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan opt to bowl first after winning toss

Advertisement
Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bowl first in the opening game of the Champions Trophy 2025. New Zealand will now have to post a good total on the board to challenge the home team. Who will be the star for their respective teams?

Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar
New DelhiPublished: , Updated:

Pakistan vs New Zealand live updates: Pakistan and New Zealand are set to lock horns in the opening game of the ICC Champions Trophy at the National Stadium in Karachi. It is a historic moment for Pakistan as they are hosting an ICC event for the first time since 1996. Both teams have played a lot against each other in recent times. They were recently involved in a tri-series with South Africa being the other team. New Zealand beat Pakistan twice in the tournament including the final and would be confident of doing well again. On the other hand, Pakistan, led by Mohammad Rizwan, have home advantage and support and they will be looking to start the tournament on a high.

Live Match Scorecard

 

  • 2:09 PM (IST)Feb 19, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Playing XIs are here!!!

    Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

    New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, William ORourke

  • 2:04 PM (IST)Feb 19, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Toss Update!!

    Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bowl first.

    New Zealand have a job on their hands to post a good total on the board now.

  • 1:58 PM (IST)Feb 19, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Squads

    Pakistan Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Khan, Saud Shakeel

    New Zealand Squad: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, William ORourke, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson, Mark Chapman, Rachin Ravindra

  • 1:42 PM (IST)Feb 19, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Head to Head in Champions Trophy

    Pakistan have never beaten New Zealand in the Champions Trophy. The Kiwis have won all three matches so far played in 2000, 2006 and 2009. Can Rizwan and his men turn things around today?

  • 1:34 PM (IST)Feb 19, 2025
    Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Welcome!!!

    Finally!! After so many uncertainties, we are here, at the National Stadium in Karachi for the opening game of the ICC Champions Trophy. Pakistan are hosting an ICC event for the first time since 1996 and they are facing New Zealand in the opening game of the tournament. Both teams have faced each other so many times recently and New Zealand have had a wood on the hosts. But the pressure of an ICC tournament can change things. Will Pakistan bounce back or will the Kiwis continue their domination? Stay tuned for all the updates

Top News

