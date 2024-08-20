Pakistan vs Bangladesh Test series: From schedule, squads to streaming; all you need to know about PAK vs BAN

Follow us on Image Source : PCB/X Najmul Hossain Shanto and Shan Masood.

Pakistan are all set to host Bangladesh for a two-match Test series in Rawalpindi from August 21 onwards. The Men in Green will be playing in their first Test series after their disappointing white-wash to Australia in late 2023 and early 2024, while Bangladesh will also come into this series on the back of a 2-0 defeat to Sri Lanka.

The two teams go into this series with crucial World Test Championship points on offer. Both the teams find themselves in the bottom half of the points table with Pakistan places in sixth place with 2 wins from 5 games, while the Bangla Tigers are in ninth, having one win in their four games. Before the series, here is all you need to know about it

Schedule of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh series

The two teams will be facing each other in two Test matches, starting from August 21 in Rawalpindi. The second game will start on August 30. The second Test was set to take place in Karachi but the match has been shifted to the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium due to renovation work at the National Stadium.

Aug 21, Wed - Aug 25, Sun: PAK vs BAN 1st Test in Rawalpindi

Aug 30, Fri - Sep 03, Tue: PAK vs BAN 2nd Test in Rawalpindi

Team squads for the series:

Bangladesh Squad: Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mominul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud, Khaled Ahmed, Nayeem Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam

Pakistan Squad: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood(c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mir Hamza, Kamran Ghulam, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Huraira

Pakistan's Playing XI:

Pakistan have also named their Playing XI for the first match, two days before the game.

Pakistan's team: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel (vc), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali.

PAK vs BAN live streaming details:

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh Test series will unfortunately not be broadcasted in India either on TV or on online platforms