Pakistan to host South Africa for T20I series at home ahead of ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Follow us on Image Source : PCB/X Nida Dar and Laura Wolvaardt.

Pakistan will host the South Africa women's cricket team for a three-match T20I series at home in September. The tour has been confirmed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and will get underway on September 16 with the first T20I.

The South African women's cricket team will arrive in Multan on September 13. All three matches will be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

The series will allow both teams to zero in on their preferred playing combination for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. Pakistan have announced the same squad for the series which will be heading to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to participate in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

The series is crucial for both teams, especially Pakistan as they have handed the reins of T20I captaincy to Fatima Sana.

The series will be the first as captain for Fatima who has only led Pakistan twice in the ODI circuit. The series will be a huge challenge for Fatima as Pakistan have not enjoyed the best of time on the field in 2024.

They lost a three-match ODI series against West Indies at home 3-0 and were outplayed 4-1 in the five-match T20I series which followed.

They then travelled to England for a white-ball tour and suffered a whitewash (3-0) in the T20I series before going down 2-0 in the ODI series. The Nida Dar-led side lost to Sri Lanka by three wickets in the recently culminated ACC Women's Asia Cup.

South African Women Tour of Pakistan

Date Match Venue September 16 1st T20I Multan Cricket Stadium September 18 2nd T20I Multan Cricket Stadium September 20 3rd T20I Multan Cricket Stadium

Pakistan squad for South Africa series

Fatima Sana (captain), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (wicket-keeper), Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal (subject to fitness), Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab and Tuba Hassan.