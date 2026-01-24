Pakistan to boycott T20 World Cup 2026 to support Bangladesh? Mohsin Naqvi reveals Pakistan's participation in the 2026 T20 World Cup hinges on government instructions, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirmed. Naqvi criticised ICC's treatment of Bangladesh and emphasised that Pakistan has backup plans in place, but no country should dictate terms to another.

New Delhi:

The future of Pakistan's participation in the 2026 T20 World Cup remains uncertain, with the country's cricket board waiting for clear instructions from the government before making a final decision. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi stated that the board’s stance on the World Cup would be dictated by the decisions made by the government of Pakistan.

Naqvi, speaking to the media, emphasised that Pakistan’s participation will depend entirely on the directions given by the government, especially as the Prime Minister is currently out of the country.

"Our stance [on World Cup participation] will be what the government of Pakistan instructs me. The Prime Minister is not in Pakistan right now. When he returns, I'll be able to give you our final decision. It's the government's decision. We obey them, not the ICC," said Naqvi as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

This comes after Bangladesh's recent withdrawal from the World Cup, following security concerns exacerbated by the ouster of pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had asked the International Cricket Council (ICC) to move their matches from India to Sri Lanka, citing security risks, but the ICC rejected the request, ultimately leading to Bangladesh's exclusion from the tournament.

Pakistan have four more plans ready, says Naqvi

In light of this, Naqvi voiced his displeasure with how Bangladesh was treated, calling the decision “unfair” and stressing that Bangladesh should have been allowed to play under the same terms as other nations. While some have speculated whether Pakistan might follow Bangladesh's example and boycott the event, Naqvi dismissed such ideas for the time being, stating that the PCB already has contingency plans in place. “Let the decision come first; we have Plan A, B, C, D,” he said.

Further complicating the issue, Pakistan and India are scheduled to play each other in the World Cup on February 15, 2026, in Colombo, with Pakistan's matches set to be held in Sri Lanka due to the hybrid model Pakistan has with India for ICC events. Naqvi reiterated that no nation should be allowed to dictate terms to another, a subtle reference to India’s influence over the tournament's arrangements. He argued that Bangladesh should have been treated with the same respect as Pakistan, who had their matches scheduled in Sri Lanka.