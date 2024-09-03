Pakistan's series loss in Rawalpindi pushes Shan Masood's side into embarrassing bracket with Zimbabwe

Follow us on Image Source : AP Shan Masood and Najmul Hossain Shanto.

Pakistan have hit a new low after losing their first-ever Test series to Bangladesh and that too on home soil. Despite a change in captaincy and personnel, Pakistan have not managed to identify a winning combination and are struggling to even win games at home.

Pakistan's 2-0 loss to Bangladesh in Rawalpindi has pushed their wait for a Test win on home soil even further. The Shan Masood-led side is now in the same bracket as Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in terms of the longest dry spells in Tests at home.

Pakistan have gone 10 Tests without a win at home and only Zimbabwe and Bangladesh have had a longer winless streak on home turf. Zimbabwe have not managed to taste victory in any of their 14 Tests at home since their 24-run win over Pakistan in Harare in September 2013.

Bangladesh have the worst record when it comes to the longest winless track record at home in Test matches. The Bangla Tigers went without a win at home in the red-ball format at a stretch for 27 games between 2005 to 2014.

They had also gone without a Test win for 15 games in a row at home between 2000 to 2004.

Notably, this is not Pakistan's longest dry spell at home in Test cricket. Their worst came between 1969 to 1975 when they failed to chalk up a win for 11 games straight.

The Pakistan red-ball skipper Shan Masood expressed his disappointment over the series result and mentioned that his side failed to grab the opportunities that came their way during the course of the two contests in Rawalpindi.

"I mean, extremely disappointed, especially when you start the home season, something we've all been very excited about," said Shan during the post-match press conference.

"We waited 10 months for this opportunity. The story has been a bit of the same, like, Australia. We haven't learnt our lessons. I think now it's time where we've realised that where we thought we were playing good cricket in Australia and not finishing games. That's something that we really need to work on. I think two opportunities were here in both test matches where we could have bowled their side out, especially in this game, when they were 26 for 6, we let them back in the game, and that's something that under my tenures happened consistently over four test matches."