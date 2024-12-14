Pakistan's Mohammad Amir announces retirement from International cricket once again

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mohammad Amir.

Pakistan's star pacer Mohammad Amir has announced his retirement from International cricket once again on Saturday, December 14. Amir had come out of retirement in March 2024 and last featured in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Amir confirmed his retirement decision on social media. "After careful consideration, I have taken the difficult decision to retire from international cricket. These decisions are never easy but are inevitable," Amir wrote in a post.

Amir stated that he felt this is the right time for the next generation to take over. He thanked the Pakistan Cricket Board, his family members and friends in his journey.

"I feel this is the right time for the next generation to take the baton and elevate Pakistan Cricket to new heights! Representing my country has been and always will be the greatest honour of my life. I would sincerely like to thank the PCB, my family and friends and, above all, my fans for their continuous love & support," he said.

Amir had retired from International cricket in December 2020 after claiming 'mental torture' by his board's management. He made a U-turn in 2024 and made himself available for the T20 World Cup 2024. The speedster played in the T20I series against New Zealand, Ireland, and England before being featured in the global T20 tournament in the USA and West Indies. Amir played four matches in the T20 World Cup 2024. He picked seven wickets in the four games that he played in the tournament.

Pakistan could not qualify for the T20 World Cup Super Stage after losing to India and USA in the Group stage.