Pakistan manage to qualify for Super 8 of T20 World Cup 2026, defeat Namibia by 102 runs

Colombo:

The Pakistan cricket team has managed to reach the Super 8 of the T20 World Cup 2026 as they defeated Namibia by 102 runs in a must-win game on Wednesday. The match was played at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Sri Lanka's Colombo where Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first. Riding on the century of opening batter Sahibzada Farhan, Pakistan posted a mammoth target of 200 runs against Namibia. Farhan led the charge with a blistering unbeaten 100 off just 58 balls, smashing four sixes and 11 fours to set the tone. He found important support from captain Salman Ali Agha, whose fluent 38 provided the early momentum, after another opener Saim Ayub got out cheaply. Shadam Khan then applied the finishing touches with an unbeaten 36, striking three sixes during an impressive 81-run fourth-wicket stand that virtually sealed the match for them.

Changes in playing XI pay off

Notably, Pakistan had made two changes to the side that lost to India on Sunday. The team had dropped off-colour pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed. Salman Mirza and Khawaja Nafay had replaced the duo.

Pakistan's bowlers rip through Namibia

Chasing the target, Namibia were off to a modest start adding 32 runs for the opening stand before Pakistan drew first blood in the 5th over of the second innings. Following this, wickets fell like a pack of cards as only two batters of the Namibia team managed to reach two-digit scores. Opener Steenkamp was the top-scorer with 25 runs, while middle-order batter Alexander Busing-Volschenk played a knock of 20 runs. Pakistan's mystery spinner Usman Tariq was the pick of the bowler who took four wickets giving 16 runs in his 3.3 overs. Shadab Khan also took 3 wickets.