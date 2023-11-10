'Pakistan ki khaas baat hai' - Virender Sehwag takes another sly dig at Pakistan after New Zealand's win over

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AND TWITTER/VIRENDERSEHWAG Virender Sehwag teases Pakistan after New Zealand's win over Sri Lanka

Pakistan's hopes for World Cup 2023 semifinal qualification were shattered as New Zealand registered a big win against Sri Lanka on Thursday, November 10. New Zealand all but sealed a place in the semifinal to join India, South Africa and Australia, and ended Pakistan's wait to reach the semis since 2011.

Babar Azam-led side is facing the defending champions England in their last game of the tournament on Saturday. They can still qualify for the semifinal if they register a win by a margin of 287 runs which seems an impossible task against a mighty side like the Three Lions.

After New Zealand's win on Thursday, cricket fans trolled the Pakistani team for getting virtually knocked out of the semifinal race. The legendary Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag also took a hilarious dig at the Pakistani side and a knocked-out Sri Lanka side. He added that the Sri Lankan team 'played like Pakistan' after receiving support from the latter against New Zealand.

Sehwag posted a Tweet with a picture saying 'Bye Bye Pakistan' and added, "Pakistan ki khaas baat hai ki jis team ko Pakistan support karti hai, woh team Pakistan ki tarah khelne lagti hai. Sorry Sri Lanka." The former opener also wrote, "Pakistan Zindabhaag. Have a safe flight back home."

Earlier in the tournament, Sehwag criticised Pakistan after their embarrassing loss against Afghanistan in Chennai on October 23. Pakistan failed to defend 282 runs and suffered the first-ever ODI defeat against their neighbours. A defeat led to Pakistan fans and cricketers giving various excuses for their performances at the World Cup.

"Pakistan is an unpredictable side but the way they have been making lame excuses for their earlier defeats, this was certainly on the cards. Just did not focus on their many weaknesses. What a proud day for Afghanistan, came close many times but today crossed the line," Sehwag had said after Pakistan's defeat against Afghanistan.

