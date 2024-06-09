Pakistan get new lease of life as star allrounder clears fitness test ahead of T20 World Cup clash vs India

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Imad Wasim celebrates a wicket with Babar Azam.

Pakistan's white-ball head coach Gary Kirsten has confirmed that their star allrounder Imad Wasim cleared a fitness test on the eve of the marquee T20 World Cup clash against India and therefore would be available for selection.

Imad's availability is a big boost for the 2009 T20 World Cup winners as he has the ability to add power-hitting depth to Pakistan's batting order - something that the Babar Azam-led side is in dire need of at the moment.

The bowling allrounder is likely to be included in Pakistan's playing XI for the clash against India. While Shadab Khan is struggling with his bowling form - something which was pointed out by captain Babar Azam during the post-match press conference, following the loss to the USA at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas in their campaign opener.

In addition to that, their wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan has also failed to make the most out of his recent opportunities and therefore it becomes a no-brainer for the team management to include Imad into the XI.

Notably, Imad missed Pakistan's fourth T20I game against England at The Oval after he complained of discomfort in his right rib cage and the same injury kept him out of Pakistan's T20 World Cup opener against the USA.

"Imad Wasim has been advised to take rest and will not participate in the fourth T20I against England.

"While batting in the nets during Wednesday's training session, he experienced discomfort in his right rib cage. He was sent for a preventative scan as advised by the PCB medical panel.

"Keeping the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in mind Imad will take ample rest and is expected to be fit before the start of Pakistan's campaign. The panel is actively monitoring Imad's progress and will provide further update if deemed necessary," read a release issued earlier by the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) on Imad's injury.