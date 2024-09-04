Pakistan face massive embarrassment in latest ICC Test rankings, attain lowest ratings since 1965

Follow us on Image Source : AP Shan Masood and Najmul Hossain Shanto

Pakistan have suffered a major drop in their rankings after their shocking 0-2 series loss against Bangladesh at home. They went down to the visitors on the final day of the second Test played in Rawalpindi by six wickets. They had also lost the first Test by 10 wickets. Pakistan have dropped even below the West Indies in the latest ICC Test rankings following this series loss.

Shan Masood's team was at sixth place in the rankings before the Bangladesh series but now are at eighth position with only 76 rating points, the lowest for them since 1965. Pakistan's loss is Sri Lanka and West Indies' gain as both teams have jumped up a spot to sixth and seventh place respectively. Sri Lanka have lost both their Test matches against England in a three-match series with the final game starting on September 6.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh continue to be at the ninth position in the rankings with 66 rating points. This series win is easily one of the biggest moments in their cricketing history and they would be hoping to keep on scaling greater heights from here on. Their next Test series is against second-placed India away from home and the recent performance must have surely given them a lot of confidence.

Latest ICC Test rankings

Rank Team Rating Points 1 Australia 124 2 India 120 3 England 108 4 South Africa 104 5 New Zealand 96 6 Sri Lanka 83 7 West Indies 77 8 Pakistan 76 9 Bangladesh 66 10 Ireland 26

As far as the World Test Championship is concerned, Bangladesh have jumped to the fourth spot with a PCT of 45.83 and are above England as well at the moment. Even here, Pakistan are at the eighth place, only above the West Indies, with a PCT of 19.05 having lost five out of seven Test matches played in this cycle. Their recent home record has been dismal having not won a Test since 2021 and their next series at home against England who defeated them 3-0 on the last tour to Pakistan.