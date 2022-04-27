Pakistan Cricket Board should be independent from the government: Former skipper Shahid Afridi

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Former captain Shahid Afridi calls for PCB to be independent of government

Former skipper Shahid Afridi has called for making the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) a totally independent body.

According to him, there should not be any interference from the government in the cricket board's matters including appointments of the CEO and Chairman.

"I feel the PCB should be independent of the government. The appointment of the chairman and CEO of the board should not be managed by the government. The PCB needs to be independent and have its in-house election system with no interference from the government functionaries," Afridi said.

Afridi's comments came at a time when uncertainty surrounds the future of the present chairman Ramiz Raja with the change in government and prime minister.

Speculations are rife that he would be replaced by a person who is the choice of the new PM Shahbaz Sharif.

In Pakistan cricket, the PM is automatically appointed Patron in chiefs of the PCB and he/she nominates two candidates one of whom is elected by the general body as chairman.

Afridi said this practice needs to stop as it has never allowed any system to settle down properly.

"That is why Pakistan cricket faces problems. I think that departments have a big role to play in Pakistan domestic cricket but if the board has introduced a new system it should be given proper time to be tested out now," he concluded.

(Inputs from PTI)