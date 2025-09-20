Pakistan boycott pre-match press conference again in Asia Cup, Salman Agha yet to face media after India game Pakistan captain Salman Agha skipped another press conference ahead of the India clash, continuing tensions over the handshake row. With Andy Pycroft set to officiate again, PCB remains unhappy, and ICC has criticised Pakistan’s actions and media tactics.

Dubai:

Pakistan captain Salman Agha has once again opted out of attending the pre-match press conference ahead of the highly anticipated Super 4 clash against India, further fueling controversy following the recent handshake incident.

The issue stems from the previous game against India, where Salman not only skipped the post-match presentation but also declined to face the media, with head coach Mike Hesson sent in his place. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has since raised objections to the conduct of match referee Andy Pycroft, questioning his role in the handshake row and even threatening to boycott the upcoming match against the UAE if Pycroft remained the official.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) rejected Pakistan’s request, leaving the PCB visibly frustrated. In what appears to be a silent protest or an act of defiance, Salman once again failed to appear for pre-match media duties, a move that has drawn criticism.

Under his leadership, Pakistan’s performances have been underwhelming, and many critics suggest that the captain is using the handshake saga to deflect attention and avoid facing tough questions from the media.

“Pakistan have once again cancelled pre-match presser conference in order to avoid questions on Pycroft appointment and no handshake controversy,” a tournament source told PTI.

Pycroft to officiate India-Pakistan clash

Pycroft will once again officiate the India and Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup, which will not make PCB any happier. The last time they tried to boycott, and it won’t be surprising if they try to pull off the same act again. The ICC officials were extremely unhappy with Pakistan’s constant attempt to change the match referee from Pycroft to Richie Richardson, which resulted in the game starting an hour late.

They also wrote to PCB objecting to their decision to record and release footage of Pycroft talking to Salman, Hesson and other team officials ahead of the UAE game.