Pakistan announce playing XI for 2nd Test vs England, Babar Azam's replacement confirmed

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Babar Azam

Pakistan have confirmed their playing XI for the second Test against England hours after the visitors did the same. The hosts have taken a few tough decisions after the loss in the first Test dropping players like Babar Azam, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi. For the unversed, Pakistan lost the first Test by an innings and 47 runs in Multan.

Kamran Ghulam is set to replace Babar at number four in the line-up while they haven't picked a genuine fast bowler at all in the playing XI. Noman Ali, Sajid Khan and Zahid Mehmood are the three specialist spinners picked and none of them played in the first Test. Abrar Ahmed continues to recover from illness and he has been left out as well.

Pakistan's playing XI for second Test vs England: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (C), Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel (VC), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Salman Ali Agha, Aamer Jamal, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Zahid Mehmood