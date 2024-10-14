Monday, October 14, 2024
     
Pakistan announce playing XI for 2nd Test vs England, Babar Azam's replacement confirmed

Pakistan have announced their playing XI for the second Test against England starting from October 15. Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah have been dropped and a total of four changes have been made to the playing XI from the last Test.

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: October 14, 2024 15:33 IST
PAK vs ENG
Image Source : GETTY Babar Azam

Pakistan have confirmed their playing XI for the second Test against England hours after the visitors did the same. The hosts have taken a few tough decisions after the loss in the first Test dropping players like Babar Azam, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi. For the unversed, Pakistan lost the first Test by an innings and 47 runs in Multan.

Kamran Ghulam is set to replace Babar at number four in the line-up while they haven't picked a genuine fast bowler at all in the playing XI. Noman Ali, Sajid Khan and Zahid Mehmood are the three specialist spinners picked and none of them played in the first Test. Abrar Ahmed continues to recover from illness and he has been left out as well.

Pakistan's playing XI for second Test vs England: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (C), Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel (VC), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Salman Ali Agha, Aamer Jamal, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Zahid Mehmood

