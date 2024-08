Follow us on Image Source : AP Shaheen Afridi wasn't part of the 12 that Pakistan announced for the second Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi

Pakistan are in a must-win situation having gone negative in the ongoing two-match Test series against Bangladesh and they have dropped their spearhead pace bowler Shaheen Afridi for the second match in Rawalpindi, starting Friday, August 30. Pakistan announced their 12 for the second and final match of the Test series and Shaheen, the former vice-captain, was nowhere to be seen while the likes of Abrar Ahmed and Mir Hamza were included.