PAK-W vs SA-W Live: When and where to watch Pakistan vs South Africa Women's ODI series on TV and streaming? Pakistan Women will be up against South Africa in a three-match ODI series in Lahore, starting September 16. The series will provide an opportunity for both teams to identify their best line-ups for the World Cup and get used to the 50-over format in the build-up.

Lahore:

Like India and Australia, Pakistan and South Africa will also be involved in a three-match ODI series on the heels of the Women's World Cup, set to begin in a couple of weeks. It will be difficult to analyse the series in isolation, as both the Pakistan and South Africa captains mentioned in the build-up, the focus will be on getting their preparations done right for the World Cup. For South Africa, the main aim will be to get used to the sub-continent conditions, while for Pakistan, their objective will be to perform with the bat.

South Africa have reached the finals of the last two T20 World Cups and have done well in the ICC events in recent times and hence, this series will help them zero down on their best XI and be best prepared to cross the finals hurdle this time around. While Pakistan has a young team, they are definitely capable of causing an upset or two and hence, a good performance against the Proteas Women will keep them in a good stead.

When and where to watch PAK-W vs SA-W ODI series on TV and streaming in India?

The three-match ODI series between Pakistan and South Africa's women's teams will kick off at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Tuesday, September 16, at 4 PM IST. All three matches will take place in Lahore and will be day-night fixtures. The series is not depicted on Fancode's Live streaming tours portal but all three matches are set to be streamed live on the Sports TV YouTube channel and on Tamasha in Pakistan.

Squads

Pakistan Women: Fatima Sana (c), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (vc), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk) and Syeda Aroob Shah

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Karabo Meso (wk), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Chloé Tryon