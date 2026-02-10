Live PAK vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Cricket Score: USA win toss, opt to bowl first against Pakistan PAK vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Cricket Score: Pakistan take on USA in a crucial T20 World Cup 2026 clash as both sides look to put their best foot forward. Stay tuned for live cricket score, updates and key moments from the high-stakes encounter.

New Delhi:

Pakistan and the USA are set for a fascinating T20 World Cup 2026 clash, with both sides eager to make a strong statement when they meet on Tuesday. Calling Pakistan favourites for this clash would be too much exaggerated, as they were defeated by the USA in the last edition of the T20 World Cup. Memories of the USA’s stunning victory over Pakistan during their World Cup debut in 2024 will still linger. That result announced the USA’s arrival on the global stage and underlined their growing confidence in the shortest format. The USA lost to India in their opening match of this edition, but put the defending champions in trouble in their clash against the Men in Blue. The Americans will be desperate to bounce back and would relish the opportunity to script another upset.

Pakistan, meanwhile, will be keen to iron out flaws exposed in their narrow win over the Netherlands. Chasing a modest target, they appeared in control before a worrying middle-order collapse turned a routine pursuit into a tense finish, eventually rescued by Faheem Ashraf. The implosion has raised questions about Pakistan’s temperament under pressure, an area captain Salman Ali Agha has openly admitted needs improvement. Much of the focus will be on Babar Azam, who is under scrutiny following his return to T20 internationals, while opener Saim Ayub will also be expected to contribute more with the bat after playing a bigger role with the ball in recent matches. Agha himself, promoted up the order, will need to lead from the front. For the USA, batting consistency remains a concern. Captain Monank Patel has acknowledged loose shot selection in the powerplay against India, a phase they must navigate better against Pakistan’s varied attack. The bowling, however, remains their strength, with Shadley Van Schalkwyk leading an impressive unit, while Saurabh Netravalkar will be eager to bounce back after a quiet opener. The fitness of pacer Ali Khan remains a talking point.

