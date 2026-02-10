Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. PAK vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Cricket Score: USA win toss, opt to bowl first against Pakistan

  Live PAK vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Cricket Score: USA win toss, opt to bowl first against Pakistan

PAK vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Cricket Score: Pakistan take on USA in a crucial T20 World Cup 2026 clash as both sides look to put their best foot forward. Stay tuned for live cricket score, updates and key moments from the high-stakes encounter.

Pakistan face the USA in their T20 World Cup clash.
Pakistan face the USA in their T20 World Cup clash. Image Source : IndiaTV
Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Pakistan and the USA are set for a fascinating T20 World Cup 2026 clash, with both sides eager to make a strong statement when they meet on Tuesday. Calling Pakistan favourites for this clash would be too much exaggerated, as they were defeated by the USA in the last edition of the T20 World Cup. Memories of the USA’s stunning victory over Pakistan during their World Cup debut in 2024 will still linger. That result announced the USA’s arrival on the global stage and underlined their growing confidence in the shortest format. The USA lost to India in their opening match of this edition, but put the defending champions in trouble in their clash against the Men in Blue. The Americans will be desperate to bounce back and would relish the opportunity to script another upset.

Pakistan, meanwhile, will be keen to iron out flaws exposed in their narrow win over the Netherlands. Chasing a modest target, they appeared in control before a worrying middle-order collapse turned a routine pursuit into a tense finish, eventually rescued by Faheem Ashraf. The implosion has raised questions about Pakistan’s temperament under pressure, an area captain Salman Ali Agha has openly admitted needs improvement. Much of the focus will be on Babar Azam, who is under scrutiny following his return to T20 internationals, while opener Saim Ayub will also be expected to contribute more with the bat after playing a bigger role with the ball in recent matches. Agha himself, promoted up the order, will need to lead from the front. For the USA, batting consistency remains a concern. Captain Monank Patel has acknowledged loose shot selection in the powerplay against India, a phase they must navigate better against Pakistan’s varied attack. The bowling, however, remains their strength, with Shadley Van Schalkwyk leading an impressive unit, while Saurabh Netravalkar will be eager to bounce back after a quiet opener. The fitness of pacer Ali Khan remains a talking point.

Match Scorecard

 

Live updates :PAK vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 Latest Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 6:44 PM (IST)Feb 10, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    What did Salman Ali Agha said at the toss?

    "We’ve got one change. Usman Tariq is playing. Salman Mirza is unfortunately missing out. We wanted to give Usman a game. I think he’s a match-winner and a trump card for us, so we want to use him. I think we all know there are things we need to improve. We’ve sat down and talked about that, and I’m hoping we’ll be much better today. We’ve been playing really good cricket over the last few months, and we just want to continue playing good cricket every single day," Salman said at the toss.

  • 6:40 PM (IST)Feb 10, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    PAK vs USA live score: What US skipper Monank Patel said at the toss?

    "We’re going to bowl first. Looks like a good batting track and there’s a consistent breeze here, so once we know the target, it will be easy for us to chase it down. We have two changes. Ali Khan is still injured, so Adil comes in place of him. Sai misses out and Jahangir comes in. I think we played a lot of good cricket. There were a lot of positives from that game. One thing we discussed is that when we want to win against good teams, it’s important that we do well with both bat and ball. So the focus will be doing well in both departments in this game. We had a great game. First time playing against Pakistan, and the way we played was great to see. Everyone gave their effort, and we want to take confidence and motivation from that game and do well today," Patel said at the toss.

  • 6:35 PM (IST)Feb 10, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    USA win toss, opt to bowl first!!

    USA have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. USA captain Monank Patel said that this "looks like a good batting track and consistent breeze."

  • 6:32 PM (IST)Feb 10, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Here is the pitch report

    "This is the third game to be played at this venue, and it will be a fresh pitch. What we’ve seen here at the SSC is extra bounce, which has surprised everyone. When we compare across all venues, this has had the most bounce, which is unusual. Usually, red-soil pitches like Mumbai give you the most bounce. I think, will be back to usual SSC conditions. They won’t need to worry about what happened in the previous game, with batters getting out to shorter balls or the extra bounce. They reached out and tried to take the ball on the front foot, thinking it would bounce around waist height, but they committed far too much. Pull back a little, pick the length. Same amount of grass - three millimetres on offer. Nicely rolled in, and hence it looks a lot better. It’s back to usual batting conditions. You’ll hit through the line, more runs on offer. Batting first or batting second really doesn’t matter. It comes down to what you do out here. I’d say 175 if you bat first - it comes on nicely for the batsman," Russel Arnold, Ramiz Raja said at toss.

  • 6:28 PM (IST)Feb 10, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    PAK vs USA T20 WC live: Hello and welcome!!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 clash. This promises to be a fascinating clash between these two and would invoke the memories of 2024 when USA famously defeated Pakistan in a Super Over. Can they spring another suprise?

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Cricket Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\