PAK vs NZ T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score: Pakistan face New Zealand with three teams in fight for semis

PAK vs NZ T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score: It's Pakistan vs New Zealand, the final Group A game in the T20 World Cup 2024. With only two matches left in the entire group stage, only one team has officially qualified for the semifinals and that is Australia after their win over India.

India are hanging by the thinnest threads in the race for the semifinals and are now dependent on the result of the clash between Pakistan and New Zealand for a last-minute entry into the knockouts. Pakistan, New Zealand and India - all are fighting for the lone place for the last four from Group A. Follow for the latest updates on this clash.

Match Scorecard