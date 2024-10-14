Monday, October 14, 2024
     
  PAK vs NZ T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score: Pakistan face New Zealand with three teams in fight for semis
Live now

PAK vs NZ T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score: Pakistan face New Zealand with three teams in fight for semis

PAK vs NZ T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score: Pakistan take on New Zealand in the final Group A match of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024. Three teams fight for the lone remaining spot for the semis from the group as India, New Zealand and Pakistan are still in hunt for the knockouts.

Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Updated on: October 14, 2024 18:09 IST
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live.
Image Source : INDIA TV Pakistan vs New Zealand Live.

PAK vs NZ T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score: Pakistan face New Zealand with three teams in fight for semis

PAK vs NZ T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score: It's Pakistan vs New Zealand, the final Group A game in the T20 World Cup 2024. With only two matches left in the entire group stage, only one team has officially qualified for the semifinals and that is Australia after their win over India.

India are hanging by the thinnest threads in the race for the semifinals and are now dependent on the result of the clash between Pakistan and New Zealand for a last-minute entry into the knockouts. Pakistan, New Zealand and India - all are fighting for the lone place for the last four from Group A. Follow for the latest updates on this clash.

Match Scorecard

 

Live updates :PAK vs NZ T20 World Cup 2024 Latest Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Oct 14, 2024 6:09 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    PAK vs NZ Women's T20 World Cup 2024 live: Pakistan vs New Zealand (vs India)

    It might be Pakistan vs New Zealand to close out Group A in the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 but it is still a three-way battle for the last remaining semifinal spot from Group A. While Pakistan and New Zealand will be fighting it out on the field, India will be equally interested in the result as this outcome will finally decide their semifinal fates.

