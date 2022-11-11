PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup: Final in Serious Danger! Heavy showers predicted; Know who will win if it rains

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Weather Report

England and Pakistan are set to lock horns in the T20 World Cup 2022 final on November 13, Sunday. The summit clash is at risk as heavy showers are predicted on the match-day.

Will it rain on Sunday?

According to AccuWeather, there is a very high possibility of rain interrupting the match. A cloud cover of 94% is predicted throughout the game.

"Very high (near 100%) chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm, possibly severe, with heavy falls possible," a report in 'ESPNCricinfo' quoted the Bureau of Meteorology as saying.

Here are all the scenarios if it rains and how will the winner be decided. Let's take a look:

What if it rains?

The overs to be played will be reduced if it rains. However, if even a minimum of 10 overs per side cannot be played, then the match will be declared as washed out.

What if the match gets abandoned on the 13th of November?

There is a reserved day for the final and the match will be played on the next day, i.e on November 14.

Unfortunately, the forecast for Monday, the designated reserve day is similar with a 95 per cent chance of rain and falls between 5 and 10mm.

What if the match cannot be played on both days?

If rain prevents play on both days then England and Pakistan will be forced to share the trophy.

What are the new rules for the final which can be impacted by the weather in Melbourne?

"The first priority will be to complete a shortened match on Sunday if required, meaning the overs will be reduced before the reserve day is activated," the report said.

"If the game has started on Sunday but can't be completed then it will resume on the reserve day from the position it was halted. Once the toss has taken place, the game is considered live."

At what time will the match be played on both days?

The match is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST and if no play is possible, the game will spill over to the reserve day on Monday, when play would start at 9:30 AM IST local time.

"If the reserve day is allocated, every effort will be made to complete the match on the scheduled day with any necessary reduction in overs taking place and only if the minimum number of overs necessary to constitute a match cannot be bowled on the scheduled day will the match be completed on the reserve day," the playing conditions read.

"If the match has started on the scheduled day and overs are subsequently reduced following an interruption but no further play is possible, the match will resume on the reserve day at the point where the last ball was played.

