Image Source : GETTY PAK vs ENG: Pakistan clinch thriller after Haris Rauf & Mohammad Rizwan's heroics, level series at 2-2

Highlights England needed 9 to win in two overs with 3 wickets in hand

Haris Rauf picked 2 wickets in 19th over to turn the match on its head

Mohammad Rizwan top scored with 88 for Pakistan for his third fifty

Pakistan clinched a thriller encounter in Karachi after they scalped three wickets in the final two overs to level the series 2-2. In extraordinary circumstances, Pakistan needed to defend nine runs with three wickets still in hand. However, Haris Rauf's heroics with the ball in the 19th over saw him scalp two wickets and a run out in the final over saw them win the fourth T20I.

Mohammad Rizwan had earlier scored 88 off 67 to set a target of 167 for the English team.

England make poor start

Chasing the target England lost three early wickets as they lost Alex Hales (8), Philip Salt (5), and Will Jacks (0). The innings then saw a turn of events as England batters Ben Duckett (33 off 24) and Harry Brook (34 off 29) put a stand of 43 runs.

Later Moeen Ali helped the team get closer as he scored 29 off 20, but could not prevent the dissp[aointment of defeat as England lost narrowly.

PAK vs ENG 4th T20I

Pakistan make great start

After being put into bat, Rizwan and Babar were once again seen in great form as they put together an opening stand of 97 runs. England bowlers had a tough day at the office, as they initially struggled. The partnership was broken by Recce Topley in the 12th over when he dismissed Babar on 36.

Shan Masood then joined Rizwan as they put together a stand of 52 runs. While Shan was playing a silent game, Rizwan continued his natural game and played free-flowing cricket, scoring boundaries in tandem. However, in an unfortunate incident, he also suffered an injury that slowed down the innings.

But quickfire wickets towards the end of the innings saw Pakistan lose momentum and Rizwan missed out on a hundred as they ended at 166/4. Alongside Rizwan's 88, Shan Massod scored 21, while Asif Ali made 13 off three, scoring two consecutive sixes before falling on the third delivery.

Reece Topley ended with 37/2 while Liam Dawson and David Willey both scalped a wicket each for Pakistan.

