Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Most T20 Wickets: Bhuvneshwar Kumar overtakes Yuzvendra Chahal for Most T20I wickets for India

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has officially taken over as India's highest wicket-taker in the T20I format after he dismissed Cameroon Green in the fifth over of the match. He now has 85 wickets in 79 matches while Australia made a good start to their innings in the third T20I in Hyderabad.

Most Wickets in T20Is for India

Player Mat Wkts BBI 5 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 79 85 5/4 2 Yuzvendra Chahal 69 84 6/25 1 Jasprit Bumrah 58 69 3/11 0 Ravichandran Ashwin 56 66 4/8 0 Hardik Pandya 71 54 4/33 0

In the first T20I against Australia, Bhuvneshwar was hammered for 52 from his four overs and was not successful in getting a wicket and was not in the team for the second T20I.

On the flip side, Yuzvendra scalped Tim David, but it only proved to be a consolation as the Aussies got the better of the Indian spinner. In his 3.2 overs, the Aussie batters showed no mercy as Chahal was hammered for 42 runs.

It has taken Bhuvneshwar 79 matches to get to the tally of 85 wickets which includes two fifers and a best of 5/4. On the flip side, Chahal has the best figures of 25/6 that came against England in 2017 in Bangalore. The duo is outside the top 10 T20I wicket-takers of all time and are in the race to become the first Indian to record 100 T20I wickets.

The list also includes the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin who is also in the race to be the leading wicket-taker before losing his place in the team. Currently, he is fourth with 66 wickets in 56 matches while Jasprit Bumrah who recently returned to the Indian team after an injury is third with 69 wickets in 58 matches. Hardik Pandya completes the top five with 54 wickets in 71 matches to be India’s top all-rounder in the present day.

Latest Cricket News