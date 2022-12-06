PAK vs ENG: History books rewritten as England secure famous win against Pakistan in 1st Test in Rawalpindi

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY England and Pakistan break world records

PAK vs ENG 1st Test: Led by Ben Stokes, the England cricket team displayed a jaw-dropping style of cricket in a Test match against Pakistan in Rawalpindi. The English side was seen all in bravery in the first test and championed in all three departments of the game. In their process of registering a historic 74-run win, the England team played a big role in shattering World records in Test cricket.

Most runs in a decisive Test match

The Test match saw 1768 runs getting scored. England smashed 657 runs in the first innings, while the Pakistan side scored 579. The three lions then went on to amass 264 runs in the second innings at a run rate of over 7, while Pakistan managed to score 268 in their chase. This saw the first Test between these two sides becoming the match with the most runs scored in a Test match where a result has come. Before this, Australia and England had scored record 1753 runs in a match in 1921.

Record double-century opening stands

The Test match has also become the only contest where two double-century opening stands were registered. England's Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett notched a mammoth 233-run stand in the first innings before the Pakistani pair of Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique smashed 225 runs for the opening wicket in the first innings.

All openers scored hundreds in the first innings

The match is also the only contest where all four openers have scored hundreds in the first innings. Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett smashed 122 and 107 runs, respectively, while Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique hit 121 and 114, respectively.

Record runs scored on opening day

The England cricket team inked its name in the history books as it became the team to smash the most runs on an opening day of a Test match. England's 506/4 is 12 runs more than Sri Lanka's 494 on Day 1 of a Test match.

ALSO READ | PAK v ENG 1st Test: Record books tumble as ENG shatter of MAMMOTH records on Day 1

Most tons on a single day of a Test match

The England batters have also achieved the record of most hundreds in a single day of Test Cricket. Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope and Harry Brook all smashed tons on a flat Rawalpindi pitch. They now hold the record for most tons in a single day.

Most runs in the opening session

The English team now also hold the record for most runs in an opening session of Test cricket. They scored 174 runs in the first session of Day 1.

Latest Cricket News