PAK vs ENG: 'Ben Stokes for mayor of Rawalpindi'- Bazid Khan hails England skipper after historic win

PAK vs ENG 1st Test: The England cricket team on Monday secured a famous win in Pakistan when they outclassed the Boys in Green by 74 runs in Rawalpindi. Ben Stokes led side displayed a different level of Test cricket on the flattest of wickets to mark their first Test win in the South Asian nation in 22 years. England scalped 7 wickets on the fifth day on a track that hardly had anything for the bowlers. Following this, former Pakistan cricketer and commentator Bazid Khan joined fellow experts to heap praise on the English side.

Following the win, Bazid Khan hailed the England captain Ben Stokes for his daring captaincy and on-field calls. The former Pakistan cricketer went on to say that Ben Stokes should be made the mayor of Rawalpindi. "Remarkable captaincy. Ben Stokes for mayor of Rawalpindi #PAKvENG," Khan wrote on his Twitter account.

Notably, Bazid Khan had earlier made another big statement during the fifth day of the test match. With only an hour left in the final session, Khan said, "If Stokes manages to win this match, he should be named the Mayor of Rawalpindi."

Ben Stokes and co. showed immense daring in the complete match. They batted in the first innings at a brisk run rate of 6.5 and then at an even higher run rate of over 7 in the second innings. What caught everyone by surprise was England's decision to declare on Day 4 even while not having a huge target. They then displayed class with their bowling as James Anderson and Ollie Robinson pierced Pakistan's batting with the ball reversing. The duo scalped 4 wickets each to help England secure a 74-run win and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

