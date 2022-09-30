PAK vs ENG, 6th T20I: With series at stake, Moeen Ali and co. look to fight to stay alive | PREVIEW

Highlights Pakistan lead the series by 3-2

Jos Buttler still remains unavailable for the 6th T20I

After this series, England will play against Australia in a 3 match T20I series

PAK vs ENG, 6th T20I: Surpassing all expectations, surpassing all the air around, this series has been worthy of all the praises. England who are without their main man Jos Buttler have put up a great show in the sub-continent conditions and have challenged Babar Azam's Pakistan in every possible way. As of now, five matches are done and with just two more matches to go, the fans feel that they still need more.

This has been a closely contested series so far, but the previous two matches have taken the adrenaline rush to a different level. Pakistan were stuck in tight situations in two consecutive matches but somehow their bowlers bailed them out and snatched victory from the jaws of defeat. Courtesy of their bowlers, Pakistan now have a lead of 3-2 and the English team will have to toil very hard to force things into a series decider. The Lahore pitch was certainly two-paced and Mohammad Rizwan has used it as of the main reasons to justify the score of 145. As of now, apart from Mohammad Rizwan, the Pakistan batting hasn't fired completely and they will want to address this issue before they head into the all-important T20 World Cup.

ALSO READ | Jos Buttler & Moeen Ali clear their stand on Mankading

As far as England is concerned, they are certainly without their main batter and regular skipper Jos Buttler. But Moeen Ali has stood up to the occasion and has led them wonderfully. England certainly had their chances but they failed to capitalize. In crucial run chases, they kept on losing loads of wickets in 10 overs. England certainly have determined heroes in Harry Brooks and Liam Dawson, but they still need to find a way to go out there and force matters into a series decider.

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Aamer Jamal, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani, Abrar Ahmed

England Squad: Philip Salt(w), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali(c), Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, Tom Helm, Luke Wood, Richard Gleeson, Jordan Cox

