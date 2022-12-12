Follow us on Image Source : GETTY PAK vs ENG 2nd Test: England clinch Multan Test on entertaining Day 4 by 26 runs, seal series by 2-0

In an entertaining contest on Day 4 of the Multan Test England beat Pakistan by 26 runs to seal the series 2-0 and continue their impressive run under the stewardship of Brendon McCullum. Needing 157 runs to win with five wickets in hand on Day 4, the hosts were bundled out for 328 against a resolute English bowling attack as Mark Wood turned out to be the difference-maker with four wickets. The win saw England clinch their first series win on Pakistan soil in 22 years while Saud Shakeel’s 94-run innings proved to be just a consultation.

More to Follow…

