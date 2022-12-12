Monday, December 12, 2022
     
PAK vs ENG 2nd Test: England clinch Multan Test on entertaining Day 4 by 26 runs, seal series by 2-0

PAK vs ENG 2nd Test: England clinched a historic Test series win on Pakistan soil by 2-0 as they beat the hosts by 26 runs in the Multan Test

Aditya Pimpale Written By: Aditya Pimpale @AdityaPimpale6 New Delhi Published on: December 12, 2022 14:06 IST
PAK vs ENG 2nd Test
Image Source : GETTY PAK vs ENG 2nd Test: England clinch Multan Test on entertaining Day 4 by 26 runs, seal series by 2-0

In an entertaining contest on Day 4 of the Multan Test England beat Pakistan by 26 runs to seal the series 2-0 and continue their impressive run under the stewardship of Brendon McCullum. Needing 157 runs to win with five wickets in hand on Day 4, the hosts were bundled out for 328 against a resolute English bowling attack as Mark Wood turned out to be the difference-maker with four wickets. The win saw England clinch their first series win on Pakistan soil in 22 years while Saud Shakeel’s 94-run innings proved to be just a consultation.

More to Follow…

