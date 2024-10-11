Friday, October 11, 2024
     
PAK vs ENG 1st Test Live Score: Salman Ali Agha and Aamer Jamal continue to frustrate England on day 5

PAK vs ENG 1st Test Live Score Day 5: Harry Brook and Joe Root have brought England to the threshold of a miraculous win in Multan. Pakistan will need an amazing fightback from Salman Ali Agha and Aamer Jamal to draw the contest.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: October 11, 2024 11:15 IST
Pakistan vs England.
Image Source : INDIA TV Pakistan vs England.

PAK vs ENG 1st Test Live Score: England on cusp of victory on day 5 in Multan

Pakistan need to showcase a herculean effort on day five in Multan to escape from the jaws of defeat. England have their noses ahead in the contest and need just four wickets to wrap up a contest. The Three Lions also have a cushion of 115 runs and therefore they would like to go on an all-out attack right from the first ball of the day.

Match scorecard

Live updates :PAK vs ENG 1st Test Live Score: England on cusp of victory on day 5 in Multan

  • Oct 11, 2024 11:15 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    PAK vs ENG 1st Test Live Score: Milestone alert!

    Aamer Jamal and Salman Ali Agha have stitched a 100-run partnership for the seventh wicket. Pakistan trail by 84 runs.

  • Oct 11, 2024 11:08 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    PAK vs ENG 1st Test Live Score: Jamal to continue

    Aamer Jamal is fine and has been permitted to continue his innings. Pakistan are 176/6 and still trail by 91 runs.

  • Oct 11, 2024 11:05 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    PAK vs ENG 1st Test Live Score: A major blow to Aamer Jamal!!!

    Aamer Jamal has been hit by a scary bouncer from Brydon Carse. Fortunately for Jamal, the ball cannoned straight into his helmet. Pakistan's physio is currently having a word with him.

  • Oct 11, 2024 10:59 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    PAK vs ENG 1st Test Live Score: Pakistan continue to reduce deficit

    Pakistan have reduced the deficit substantially. They have posted 172 runs on the board and need to score 96 more to make England bat again.

  • Oct 11, 2024 10:51 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    PAK vs ENG 1st Test Test Live Score: Milestone alert!

    Salman Ali Agha reaches his fifty. He is batting on 52 off 66 balls. Pakistan are 166/6.

  • Oct 11, 2024 10:50 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    PAK vs ENG 1st Test Live Score: Aamer and Salman growing in confidence

    Aamer Jamal and Salman Ali Agha have stitched an 86-run stand for the seventh wicket. Pakistan are behind by 101 runs.

  • Oct 11, 2024 10:33 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    PAK vs ENG 1st Test Live Score: Gus Atkinson in action

    Gus Atkinson is steaming in with the first over of the day. Salman Agha and Aamer Jamal are in the middle. Pakistan are 154/6 and trail by 113 runs.

  • Oct 11, 2024 10:32 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 1st Test between Pakistan and England. Today is the fifth and final day of the contest and England are very close to pulling off a memorable win. Stay tuned to our live coverage for all the latest updates from day five in Multan.

