PAK vs ENG 1st Test Live Score: Salman Ali Agha and Aamer Jamal continue to frustrate England on day 5

Aamer Jamal and Salman Ali Agha have stitched a 100-run partnership for the seventh wicket. Pakistan trail by 84 runs.
Aamer Jamal is fine and has been permitted to continue his innings. Pakistan are 176/6 and still trail by 91 runs.
Aamer Jamal has been hit by a scary bouncer from Brydon Carse. Fortunately for Jamal, the ball cannoned straight into his helmet. Pakistan's physio is currently having a word with him.
Pakistan have reduced the deficit substantially. They have posted 172 runs on the board and need to score 96 more to make England bat again.
Salman Ali Agha reaches his fifty. He is batting on 52 off 66 balls. Pakistan are 166/6.
Aamer Jamal and Salman Ali Agha have stitched an 86-run stand for the seventh wicket. Pakistan are behind by 101 runs.
Gus Atkinson is steaming in with the first over of the day. Salman Agha and Aamer Jamal are in the middle. Pakistan are 154/6 and trail by 113 runs.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 1st Test between Pakistan and England. Today is the fifth and final day of the contest and England are very close to pulling off a memorable win. Stay tuned to our live coverage for all the latest updates from day five in Multan.
