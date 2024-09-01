PAK vs BAN 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: Bangladesh look to dominate Pakistan in Rawalpindi

Bangladesh openers Shadman Islam and Zakir Hasan are out in the middle and Mir Hamza is all set to bowl the first over of the day.
Mehidy Hasan finds a place on the Rawalpindi Cricket Ground's honours board.
Folks, we are just half-an-hour away from the live action.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz was unplayable on day two and accounted for five Pakistan batters. Here are the batters he dismissed to bag his five-wicket haul:
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match. Today is the third day of the Test match and Bangladesh have the opportunity to bat deep and take a decisive lead. Stay tuned to our live blog for all the latest updates.
