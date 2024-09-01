Sunday, September 01, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. PAK vs BAN 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: Bangladesh look to dominate Pakistan in Rawalpindi
Live now

PAK vs BAN 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: Bangladesh look to dominate Pakistan in Rawalpindi

A stunning five-wicket haul by Mehidy Hasan Miraz on day two of the second Test in Rawalpindi has put Pakistan on the backfoot. The hosts need to get a few early breakthroughs on day three to claw their way back into the Test match.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: September 01, 2024 10:24 IST
Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Live Score.
Image Source : PCB AND INDIA TV Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Live Score.

PAK vs BAN 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: Bangladesh look to dominate Pakistan in Rawalpindi

Mehidy Hasan Miraz's five-wicket haul has pushed Pakistan on the back foot and given the Bangladesh team a strong belief that they can win their maiden Test series against Pakistan. Bangladesh are 10 without loss and both their openers Shadman Islam and Zakir Hasan have a wonderful opportunity to make the most out of the batting conditions in Rawalpindi. For Pakistan, Abrar Ahmed needs to come to the fore and make early inroads into the Bangladesh batting line-up.

Match scorecard

Live updates :PAK vs BAN 2nd Test Day 3 Live Score: Bangladesh look to dominate Pakistan in Rawalpindi

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Sep 01, 2024 10:24 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Action underway!

    Bangladesh openers Shadman Islam and Zakir Hasan are out in the middle and Mir Hamza is all set to bowl the first over of the day.

  • Sep 01, 2024 9:52 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Another feather in Mehidy Hasan's cap

    Mehidy Hasan finds a place on the Rawalpindi Cricket Ground's honours board.

  • Sep 01, 2024 9:47 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Half an hour more to go

    Folks, we are just half-an-hour away from the live action.

  • Sep 01, 2024 9:28 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Magnificent Mehidy!

    Mehidy Hasan Miraz was unplayable on day two and accounted for five Pakistan batters. Here are the batters he dismissed to bag his five-wicket haul:

    1. Shan Masood
    2. Saim Ayub
    3. Khurram Shahzad
    4. Abrar Ahmed
    5. Mohammed Ali
  • Sep 01, 2024 9:25 AM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match. Today is the third day of the Test match and Bangladesh have the opportunity to bat deep and take a decisive lead. Stay tuned to our live blog for all the latest updates.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement