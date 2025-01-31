Friday, January 31, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Paarl Royals sign Hobart Hurricanes' breakout star in BBL as Joe Root leaves SA20 ahead of India ODI series

Paarl Royals sign Hobart Hurricanes' breakout star in BBL as Joe Root leaves SA20 ahead of India ODI series

Fresh off winning the Big Bash League with the Hobart Hurricanes and playing an invaluable role in the title victory with a joint-fastest century of the competition in the final, Mitch Owen, has landed his first overseas T20 league gig with the Paarl Royals for the rest of the SA20.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published : Jan 31, 2025 8:14 IST, Updated : Jan 31, 2025 8:14 IST
Mitch Owen has landed his first overseas T20 league gig
Image Source : GETTY/SA20 Mitch Owen has landed his first overseas T20 league gig with the Paarl Royals in SA20

Paarl Royals, the current table-toppers in the ongoing SA20, wasted no time in signing the 23-year-old breakout star of the Big Bash League 2024-25, Mitch Owen. The tall Tasmanian opener dished out a healthy season-leading 452-run season while closing the season with the joint-fastest ton in the league's history, eventually leading the Hobart Hurricanes to their maiden BBL title. Owen smashed 36 sixes in the whole season and had a couple of centuries to his name in the season.

Owen will replace the Englishman Joe Root in the Royals' squad with the latter leaving the tournament midway for international duty. Root is part of England's ODI squad for the three-match series against India, followed by the Champions Trophy and given how the campaign went for the senior statesman, Owen will have to get into his work straightaway for the league stage toppers. Root ended his stint as the third-highest scorer in the competition with 279 runs to his name at a strike rate of 140 and an average of 55.

Owen smashed a 39-ball century as the Hurricanes made a mockery of the score of 182 posted by the Sydney Thunder in the BBL 14 final. Owen belted 11 sixes during his whirlwind knock and captured everyone's imagination with former Australian all-rounder Brad Hodge tipping him for higher honours including an IPL contract and a possible inclusion in the national T20 side in the next six months.

The Royals missed Root's services on Thursday, January 30 against the Joburg Super Kings as they had a peak into life after Root even though the Englishman was with the squad. Skipper David Miller also missed the game due to personal reasons and the Super Kings ended their three-match losing streak to snap the Royals' six-match winning one. 

Related Stories
IND vs ENG 4th T20I pitch report: How will surface at MCA Stadium in Pune play?

IND vs ENG 4th T20I pitch report: How will surface at MCA Stadium in Pune play?

Mumbai Indians owners set to acquire 49% share in Oval Invincibles in The Hundred

Mumbai Indians owners set to acquire 49% share in Oval Invincibles in The Hundred

No captains' day, photoshoot ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan

No captains' day, photoshoot ahead of Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan

Royals are certain to play three more matches in the competition having sealed a spot in the first qualifier already.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement