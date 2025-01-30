'Overwhelmed with gratitude': Indian cricketer Deepti Sharma appointed DSP in Uttar Pradesh

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Deepti Sharma was appointed as Deputy Superintendent of Police in Uttar Pradesh on January 27

Senior India all-rounder Deepti Sharma was appointed as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in the Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh on January 27 for her immense contribution to the country as a cricketer. Sharma, who was named in the ICC ODI and T20I teams of the year for the women, took to Instagram on Wednesday, January 29 to share the news while thanking the Uttar Pradesh government for the honour.

"I’m overwhelmed with gratitude as I achieve this milestone! I’d like to extend my heartfelt thanks to my family, whose unwavering support and blessings have been my driving force," Sharma wrote in an Instagram post.

"I’m also grateful to the Uttar Pradesh Government for this opportunity to serve. As I take on this new role as DSP in the Uttar Pradesh Police, I promise to dedicate myself fully to my duties and serve with integrity. Thank you all again for your support," Sharma added. Sharma became the second Indian cricketer in recent times to hold the position after Mohammed Siraj, who was appointed in Telangana as DSP following the T20 World Cup 2024 victory with the national side.

A terrific year for Deepti Sharma

Sharma ended the year as the top wicket-taker in women's ODIs with 24 scalps and also had 30 wickets in T20Is in 2024. Sharma during the year won the Hundred with the London Spirit and also made some handy contributions with the bat. With the Women's Premier League (WPL) approaching, Sharma will be keen to continue her form for the UP Warriorz and push for a title after a couple of disappointing seasons.

It is an important year for the women's team with a home ODI World Cup scheduled, especially after the disappointment of the T20 World Cup last year in Dubai and the players will be keen to make it count.