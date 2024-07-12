Friday, July 12, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Outgoing veteran James Anderson cleans up Kraigg Brathwaite with gun inswinger | WATCH

Outgoing veteran James Anderson cleans up Kraigg Brathwaite with gun inswinger | WATCH

James Anderson has picked up 703 Test wickets but won't be able to move past the legendary Shane Keith Warne as there are only four more Windies wickets left to be claimed. Even if Anderson claims all four, he'll finish his career with 707 wickets in total - one behind Warne.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: July 12, 2024 7:16 IST
James Anderson in his delivery stride.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES James Anderson in his delivery stride.

There is hardly a better sight than watching James Anderson sprint in and disturb the woodwork of batters in the red ball format. The 188 Test veteran produced yet another remarkable delivery for cricket fans and their memory bank on Thursday as he castled the West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite with a gun inswinger.

The event unfolded on the first delivery of the ninth over during West Indies' second innings as Anderson ran in to provide the first breakthrough of the innings for the Three Lions. With the seam pointing towards fine leg, Anderson pitched the ball on a good length, outside of Brathwaite's off-stump and it jagged back sharply to knock the West Indian's middle pole out of the ground.

Watch how James Anderson cleans up Kraigg Brathwaite

The West Indies skipper was found wanting and was beaten by the sharp movement. The delivery helped Anderson pick up his 702nd victim in Test cricket and he followed it up by dismissing Alick Athanaze late on day two to grab his 703rd and his third wicket of the match.

The visitors are in total disarray, having lost six wickets for just 79 runs inside 35 overs. They are still behind England by 171 runs.

England playing XI:

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson

Bench:

Daniel Lawrence, Matthew Potts, Dillon Pennington

Support staff:

Related Stories
Retiring James Anderson picks legendary Indian cricketer as 'best batter to bowl to'

Retiring James Anderson picks legendary Indian cricketer as 'best batter to bowl to'

England on verge of huge win as West Indies witness collapse after trailing 250 in first innings

England on verge of huge win as West Indies witness collapse after trailing 250 in first innings

Watch: Ben Stokes in shock as Gudakesh Motie deceives him with a peach, uproots his middle stump

Watch: Ben Stokes in shock as Gudakesh Motie deceives him with a peach, uproots his middle stump

Brendon McCullum, Paul Collingwood, Andrew Flintoff, Marcus Trescothick, Jeetan Patel, Neil Killeen

West Indies playing XI:

Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Mikyle Louis, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales

Bench:

Kevin Sinclair, Tevin Imlach, Jeremiah Louis, Zachary McCaskie

Support staff:

Rawl Lewis, Andre Coley, Kenny Benjamin, Rayon Griffith, Stuart Williams

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement