Out-of-favour India batter slams back-to-back centuries in Ranji Trophy The fourth round of the Ranji Trophy 2025/26 began on November 8 with some gripping cricketing action taking place. Tripura piled up 316/4 against Assam on Day 1, while Delhi were shot down for just 211 in their clash against the Jammu and Kashmir side.

New Delhi:

Out-of-favour India star Hanuma Vihari slammed consecutive centuries for Tripura in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2025-26 as he slammed an unbeaten 143 against Assam in the fourth-round clash at the Maharaja Bir Bikram College Stadium, Agartala.

Vihari had hit 141 in the previous round against Bengal in the first innings and had played a crucial role in the first innings lead in the clash. He carried on the touch in the clash against Assam too.

Vihari treaded with caution and also unleashed his impressive strokes with the bat on several occasions, hitting an unscathed 143 from 215 balls, laced with 17 fours and a six. The team went to stumps at 316/4.

Meanwhile, Vihari is currently running out of the scheme of things in the Indian Test team. He has played 16 Test matches for India, having scored 839 runs with one century.

One of the most memorable moments in his career came during the Border-Gavaskar series of 2020/21 when he and Ravichandran Ashwin batted for more than 40 overs to pull off an extraordinary draw against Australia in the Sydney Test. The draw had helped India remain 1-1 after three Tests, and they then scripted a magical comeback in the fourth match at the Gabba to win the series.

Coming back to the Ranji Trophy round 4, Musheer Khan slammed a century for Mumbai alongside Siddesh Lad, both of whom saved the team after they were 35/3 in their fixture against Himachal Pradesh. Mumbai ended the day strong at 289/5.

Meanwhile, Delhi were shot down for just 211 on Day 1 of their clash against Jammu and Kashmir, with Auqib Nabi taking a five-wicket haul. J&K, in reply, have made 31/3, losing three wickets to pacer Simarjeet Singh. Eight of the 11 Delhi batters combined for just 20, while Ayush Badoni, Ayush Doseja and Sumit Mathur scored fifties.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand wicketkeeper Kumar Kushagra scored a century in their clash against Baroda. Uttar Pradesh had a good time against minnows Nagaland on Day 1 of their clash, with opener Madhav Kaushik and No.3 Aryan Juyal scoring hundreds.