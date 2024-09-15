Orla Prendergast powers Ireland to historic T20I win over England women

Follow us on Image Source : IRELANDCRICKET/X Orla Prendergast during the T20 game against England in Dublin on September 15, 2024

Ireland women registered their first-ever T20I win over England in Dublin on Sunday. The star all-rounder Orla Prendergast shone with both bat and ball to help Ireland chase down a 170-run target with 5 wickets remaining and avoid a series loss.

After recording their maiden ODI win against England at home in the third match of this series, the Irish side also ended their wait for the first T20I win. Kate Cross-led English side almost snatched the series win but the fans witnessed a late drama in the last over at Castle Avenue.

After winning the toss, captain Gaby Lewis invited the Three Lions to bat first. England enjoyed a strong start with openers Tammy Beaumont and Bryony Smith adding quick 44 runs for the opening wicket with the latter scoring 28 runs before walking out in the seventh over.

Beaumont top-scored with 40 runs off 34 balls and Paige Scholfield smashed 34 runs off 21 balls to keep England on track for a big total. Playing in her only second T20I game, Georgia Adams scored quick 23 runs in the closing stages to help England post a big total of 169/8 in 20 overs.

Orla, Arlene Kelly and Aimee Maguire all took two wickets each but the likes of Freya Sargent and Jane Maguire proved costly for the hosts.

Chasing a tough target, Ireland lost their star wicketkeeping batter in the very first over but captain Gaby Lewis and in-form Orla Prendergast produced a match-defining 79-run stand for the second wicket.

England bowlers managed to take the game to the wire with Kate Cross and Mady Villiers taking two wickets each. Villers took two wickets on the back-to-back deliveries when Ireland needed 2 runs off the last 4 balls to win the game but Christina Coulter Reilly scored two runs on the fifth delivery to lead her team to a historic win.

England Women Playing XI: Tammy Beaumont, Bryony Smith, Seren Smale (w), Paige Scholfield, Georgia Adams, Hollie Armitage, Mady Villiers, Charis Pavely, Kate Cross (c), Ryana Macdonald Gay, Issy Wong.

Ireland Women Playing XI: Amy Hunter (wk), Gaby Lewis (c), Orla Prendergast, Leah Paul, Sarah Forbes, Coulter Reilly, Ava Canning, Arlene Kelly, Jane Maguire, Freya Sargent, Aimee Maguire.