Once part of Mumbai Indians, young Indian player smashes first century in UP T20 League 2024

The second season of the UP T20 League is underway as six teams are looking to give it their all in the state tournament. The tournament provides an opportunity for budding cricketers looking to make their mark and impress the fans for further success.

An Indian player named Aryan Juyal, who was once part of the Mumbai Indians team, has smashed the first century in the UP T20 League 2024. The right-handed batter smashed a 52-ball hundred at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow for his team Gorakhpur Lions in a match against Noida Super Kings.

Juyal remained unbeaten on 104 from 54 balls as he helped his team get to 218/2 in their 20 overs. His knock was laced with five sixes and 10 fours as he took down the Noida team's bowling line-up. While he was the cornerstone in Gorakhpur's huge score, captain Dhruv Jurel also hit 70 from 46 balls while opening the innings.

Jurel, who played for India in the Test series against England, opened the innings along with Abhishek Goswami and helped the team by providing a blistering start.

Gorakhpur steamrolled the Nitish Rana-led Noida team, bowling them out for just 127 in 17 overs. Shivam Sharma, Ankit Rajpoot, Saurabh Kumar and Vijay Yadav picked nine wickets, with one being a run-out.

Gorakhpur won the match pretty easily by 91 runs to kickstart their UP League campaign on a strong note.

Notably, Juyal was part of the Mumbai Indians team in IPL 2022. Juyal did not get a game for them in 2022. He was released by the team ahead of the IPL 2023.

Gorakhpur Lions' squad:

Akshdeep Nath, Hardeep Singh, Kaartikaya Singh, Siddharth Yadav, Yashu Pradhan, Abhishek Goswami, Saurabh Kumar, Shivam Sharma, Vineet Dubey, Aryan Juyal (Wk), Dhruv Jurel (Wk), Abdul Rehman, Ankit Chaudhary, Ankit Rajpoot, Ansh Dwivedi, Rohit Dwivedi, Vaibhav Chaudhary, Yash Dayal

Noida Super Kings' squad:

Kavya Teotia, Manav Sindhu, Mohamed Amaan, Rahul Raj, Rahul Rajpal, Shivam Saraswat, Ajay Kumar, Mohammad Sharim, Nitish Rana, Prashant Veer, Vishal Pandey, Aditya Sharma (Wk), Bobby Yadav, Kartikeya Yadav, Kunal Tyagi, Naman Tiwari, Piyush Chawla, Shanu Saini