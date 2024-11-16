West Indies make notable changes to squad for remainder of T20I series against England

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Obed McCoy.

West Indies have suffered a major setback ahead of the remaining two T20Is of the five-match series as their right-arm pacer Matthew Forde has been ruled out with injury.

Forde, 22, sustained a left thigh injury while training with the rest of the squad members on Wednesday, November 13, at the Daren Sammy Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia. He was adjudged the Player of the ODI Series where the hosts West Indies defeated England 2-1.

Therefore, Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced left-arm seamer Obed McCoy as his replacement. Meanwhile, the medical team will continue to monitor Forde's recovery.

Notably, McCoy, himself, is making a return to international cricket after an injury layoff. He was initially unavailable for selection due to an injury that he sustained during the Caribbean Premier League 2024 season.

McCoy's inclusion will give more options to the hosts at the death as he is regarded highly for his ability to deceive batters with variation in pace. The 27-year-old has played 38 T20Is for West Indies and claimed 49 wickets in the process at an economy rate of 8.59 runs per over.

McCoy has two four-fers and a solitary five-wicket haul to his credit. Interestingly, McCoy had made his T20I debut against England in March 2019. Therefore, he is very well aware of their brand of play.

He was a part of the West Indies squad which hosted South Africa for a T20I series at home in August.

Having lost the series already, West Indies will now be playing for pride against the Three Lions. The fourth T20I will be played at the Daren Sammy Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia on November 17, Sunday (for viewers in India).

West Indies squad for the 4th and 5th T20I against England:

Rovman Powell (Captain), Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Terrance Hinds, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer