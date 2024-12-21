NZC delegation visits Pakistan to asses security arrangements for ODI tri-series ahead of Champions Trophy

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Pakistan cricket fans.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has sent a delegation to Pakistan to assess the security arrangements for an ODI tri-series between Pakistan, New Zealand and South Africa.

The delegation, which includes security expert Reg Dickason and New Zealand Players' Association representative Brad Rodden, is in Karachi and Lahore to see security arrangements and other preparations for the series.

Pakistan will be hosting New Zealand and South Africa in an ODI tri-series ahead of the much-awaited Champions Trophy 2025, which will now be played in a hybrid model.

At the same time, a high-powered ICC delegation has reached Pakistan to check on the arrangements and preparations for the upcoming Champions Trophy. The delegation went to the National Stadium in Karachi and also paid a visit to Lahore and Rawalpindi.

The two delegations checked on the ongoing renovation and facelift process at the Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi stadiums, the three Pakistan venues for the Champions Trophy.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi said that the construction work at the stadiums will be completed before the deadlines and that the board is ready to host all the teams. He added that the visiting teams will be getting state-level security and he will supervise it as he is also the interior minister.

The upcoming Champions Trophy will be played in a hybrid model with India playing their matches outside Pakistan. While a neutral venue has not been confirmed, UAE is being considered as the front-runner with Sri Lanka also being an option.

Apart from the Champions Trophy, all the ICC events that will be hosted by either India or Pakistan from 2024 to 2027, will see a hybrid model with India and Pakistan playing their matches outside the other country in the global events.