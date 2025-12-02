NZ vs WI 1st Test Live Score: Kane Williamson, Tom Latham rebuild after early blow, rain delay New Zealand vs West Indies Live: Windies won the toss and got some early success with Devon Conway poking at one from Kemar Roach in the very first over. However, it has been a frustrating start to the home Test season for New Zealand due to rain, not letting either build any momentum.

Christchurch:

New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 1 Live Updates: New Zealand begin their World Test Championship (WTC) campaign in the new cycle after a long wait and will be the last to do so, with all other teams having already played at least one series. The Black Caps have been playing a lot of white-ball cricket of late and have done reasonably well despite the absence of some of their regulars but come Tests, Tom Latham and Co will be determined to begin well, building on their success in India last year.

It has been a frustrating start with the rain, but getting a wicket in the first over after winning the toss is a good start for the West Indies, who are yet to win a Test match in the new cycle, into their sixth game. Ojay Shields makes his debut for the Windies, while Kemar Roach has returned and under overcast conditions, it should be a good one. Follow all the live updates-