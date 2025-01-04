NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Best fantasy team and captaincy picks for New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY NZ vs SL 1st ODI Dream11 Prediction

NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction: New Zealand will host Sri Lanka in the first ODI match of the bilateral series in Wellington on Saturday. After a thrilling end to a T20I series, both teams will look to kick off their early preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy starting next month in Pakistan.

New Zealand suffered a 0-2 ODI series loss against when both teams last met two months ago in Sri Lanka. But the Kiwis defeated Sri Lanka at home in their last bilateral ODI series in March 2023 and will enter the upcoming series as favourites despite missing some senior figures.

Match Details:

Match: Sri Lanka tour of New Zealand 2024-25, 1st ODI

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

Date & Time: 3:30 AM IST, Sunday, January 5 (11:00 AM Local time on Saturday)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv website and application

NZ vs SL 1st ODI Dream11 Fantasy Team:

Wicketkeepers: Kusal Mendis (c)

Batters: Will Young, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Mitchell Santner, Daryl Mitchell (c), Charith Asalanka

Bowlers: Matt Henry, Lahiru Kumara

NZ vs SL 1st ODI Dream11 Captaincy picks:

Kusal Mendis: The star Sri Lankan wicketkeeper batter has been in sensational form in 50-over cricket lately. He scored 217 runs in just 2 innings to clinch the Player of the Series award when both teams last faced each other in the ODIs two months ago.

Mitchell Santner: The new Black Caps captain is enjoying good form with both bat and ball across formats and will be a perfect choice for the Dream11 captaincy on Sunday. Santner took three wickets in the recent T20I series and scored an unbeaten 14 runs in his last innings.

NZ vs SL 1st ODI Predicted Playing XIs:

New Zealand Playing XI - Tom Latham (wk), Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Will O’Rourke, Jacob Duffy.

Sri Lanka Playing XI - Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Nuwanidu Fernando, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Eshan Malinga, Mohamed Shiraz.