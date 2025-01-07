NZ vs SL 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for New Zealand vs Sri Lanka match in Hamilton

Tuesday, January 07, 2025
     
New Zealand registered a comfortable victory in the ODI series opener in Wellington against Sri Lanka and will be looking to seal the series on Wednesday in Hamilton. Matt Henry and Will Young were sensational as the Kiwis won the low-scoring clash while Sri Lanka aim for an improved show.

Published : Jan 07, 2025 13:17 IST
New Zealand will aim to seal the series against Sri Lanka
Image Source : AP New Zealand will aim to seal the series against Sri Lanka in the second ODI in Hamilton on Wednesday, January 8

Sri Lanka will aim for an improved show in the second ODI to stay alive in the three-match series against New Zealand in Hamilton on Wednesday, January 8. Apart from Avishka Fernando's half-century and Janith Liyanage's contribution, the other Sri Lankan batters offered little to no contribution as Matt Henry and Co ran through the line-up. Will Young and Rachin Ravindra's 93-run opening stand killed the game off inside the first 13 overs as New Zealand proved to be too good in the series opener.

Sri Lanka in the absence of Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana also lacked the zip and an X-factor but 178 wasn't going to be enough on any day and any wicket unless something remarkable was pulled off by the bowlers. New Zealand bowlers led by the three-men pace attack were just too good in the overcast conditions. The visitors need the likes of Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis and Kamindu Mendis to hit their straps as Hamilton will offer similar conditions.

The surfaces have been pace-friendly and hence, the conditions are a bit alien to the visitors, especially an Asian side. Having won a Test in England will keep Sri Lanka in good stead but with the series on the line, the visitors will be keen to take it to the decider in Auckland by winning on Wednesday.

My Dream11 team for NZ vs SL 2nd ODI

Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga (vc), Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Will Young (c), Lahiru Kumara, Janith Liyanage

Probable Playing XIs

New Zealand: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Wanindu Hasaranga, Eshan Malinga, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando

Sri Lanka: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay(w), Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, William O'Rourke

