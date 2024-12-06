NZ vs ENG: Ton-up Harry Brook, bowlers make it England's day in Wellington as Kiwis loosen grip

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Harry Brook smashed his eighth Test century in just his 38th innings as England began well in the second Test in Wellington

New Zealand will be ruing their batting show in the final hour as the hosts let the advantage slip and get in England's corner on Day 1 of the second Test in Wellington on Friday, December 6. Despite Harry Brook's, New Zealand didn't take time to clean up England's tail, taking the last four wickets for just 21 runs to bowl the visitors out for 280. However, losing five wickets was just too many as England were in control at the stumps at the Basin Reserve.

The day began with Zak Crawley becoming only the second batter in Test history to hit a six in the first over of the match after Chris Gayle, however, the English opener couldn't last for much longer. Jacob Bethell played a few good shots but was soon sent back as Matt Henry and Nathan Smith combined to reduce England to 4/43.

The second Test followed a script similar to the first as the visitors were 71/4 before the rescue act followed. However, in Christchurch, New Zealand spilled as many as six catches to hand England the opportunity to come back into the game. It wasn't the case this time around as Brook and Ollie Pope played almost chanceless knocks with more aggression.

Brook raced off to a 91-ball century while Pope was batting at around 80-85 strike rate as both batters were competing between themselves. Pope ended up handing a simple catch of Will O'Rourke in a tame dismissal before Brook went into ultra-aggressive mode. Chris Woakes hit a couple of boundaries before Brook was run out and the tail was cleaned up.

Kane Williamson being cleaned up by Brydon Carse off a no-ball was the only reprieve for any of the Kiwi batters in the batting innings as England bowlers were on the money. Woakes, Carse, Gus Atkinson, and captain Ben Stokes all shared the exploits as New Zealand capped off a poor day in the office with the bat.

The hosts are still 194 runs behind and their main aim will be to get as close to England's total as possible.